Confusion is a natural part of human nature, especially when making important decisions. Some people navigate this uncertainty skillfully, while others struggle. Those who overcome their confusion often succeed where others falter. As a student, I have experienced countless moments of being overwhelmed by such indecision. One of the most common dilemmas students face is choosing their field of study for college. Surrounded by relatives offering a mix of opinions, students often feel torn. Some are encouraged to pursue pre-medical studies, while others are advised to choose pre-engineering. Meanwhile, disciplines like arts and commerce are frequently overlooked, seen as inferior to the more prestigious fields of medicine and engineering.

As a result, students who are genuinely interested in subjects outside of these fields often give in to family pressure, opting for studies they are less passionate about. This often leads to a change in academic direction when they reach university. Segel’s Law provides insight into this phenomenon: “A man with one watch knows what time it is; a man with two watches is never sure.” This perfectly illustrates the problem many people face: the more sources they consult, the more uncertain they become, even if they initially felt confident in their decision. While seeking advice can be helpful, it can also lead to a paralysing cycle of doubt.

Parents and relatives must understand that not every child is destined to become a doctor or engineer; each individual has unique interests and talents. While their guidance is often well-intentioned, it can unintentionally create pressure and confusion. Ultimately, it is crucial for students to trust their instincts and take ownership of their decisions. By doing so, they can avoid being trapped in uncertainty and move forward with confidence in their chosen path.

M ALI,

Karachi.