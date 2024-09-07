Shoaib, Ushna crowned champions at Khawar Hyat Memorial Tennis

LAHORE - Muhammad Shoaib of PAF and Ushna Suhail of Wapda were crowned champions at the Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial National Ranking Tennis Tournament, held at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex in Islamabad. Shoaib emerged victorious in the men’s singles final, defeating Aqeel Khan with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-3 (retired), while Ushna Suhail, one of the top ladies champions of the country, triumphed in the ladies’ singles final, dominating Amna Ali Qayum 6-1, 6-1 to claim the title.

Sharing her views after registering title triumph, Ushna Suhail said: “After being out of competition for the past six months due to an ankle bone fracture, returning to the court was no easy task. However, I am extremely satisfied with my title winning performance, Alhamdulillah. It feels incredible to make a comeback and reclaim the national championship after almost three years. I will continue to work even harder, aiming to win more accolades for myself and my country.”

The tournament, named in honour of the late Khawar Hyat Khan, who served as the Senior Executive Vice President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) from 2015 until his passing on January 26, 2024, concluded with thrilling finals. The event was held under the leadership of PTF Patron Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, who presided over the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

The guest of honour, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President of PTF and Pakistan’s leading international tennis star, commended the participants and winners. He praised their hard work and dedication, encouraging them to strive for future success on both national and international stages. He also extended his appreciation to the media for its comprehensive coverage of the event.

In addition to the winners, the closing ceremony was attended by a host of distinguished guests, including Col Zia-ud-din Tufail (R), Secretary General of PTF; Khawaja Suhail, Senior Vice President of PTF; Col Gul Rehman (R), Director PTF; Mansoor Ahmad Khan, former DDG PSB, and Azeem Shah, former DG CDA. Tennis enthusiasts, players, parents and coaches also filled the stands, creating an energetic atmosphere for the event’s conclusion.

Aisam Qureshi emphasized the importance of grassroots development and tournament exposure for aspiring players, noting that the level of competition at this event signals a bright future for Pakistani tennis. The tournament, with its high level of competition, also served as a platform for younger talent to showcase their skills and gain valuable experience.