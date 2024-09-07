Sindh Governor visits Martyrs’ Memorial in Malir on Defence Day

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori visited the Martyrs’ Memorial here in Malir on the occasion of Defense Day on Friday morning and laid flower wreath. Governor also offered Fateha for the departed souls of the martyrs of Armed forces for their sacrifices. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Kamran Tessori said today the entire nation pays tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives to make our defence impregnable. Martyrs of Motherland are our pride and their sacrifices are a beacon for all of us, said the Governor.