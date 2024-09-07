Skills360 holds a first of its kind convocation ceremony; 20 high achievers receive jobs

KARACHI - In a significant step towards empowering Pakistan’s youth, Skills360, the country’s first privately-owned edtech platform, held its inaugural convocation ceremony in Karachi, where over 100 students, hailing from diverse backgrounds, were awarded course completion certificates. The Skill Development Council (SDC) approved certificates were awarded in Graphic Designing and CMS Development. Notably, the first batch of Skills360 students was enrolled without any admission or course fees—a groundbreaking move for a privately-owned edtech institute in Pakistan.

As such, the convocation was not just a milestone for the institution, but also a beacon of hope for the graduating students, who are now equipped with practical skills to contribute meaningfully not just to their own careers but to the local economy as well. The event was attended by senior representatives from Skills360, graduating students, their parents, and faculty members. In a move that underscores the tangible impact of the courses offered, more than 20 of the highest achievers within their respective programs managed to secure jobs right after graduation. These opportunities were provided by ProByte Pvt. Ltd., one of Skills360’s key technical support partners.

Kashif Shah, Executive Director of Skills360, delivered the welcome note, setting the tone for a ceremony that celebrated not just academic achievement but the promise of a brighter future for the graduates. Despite his absence, Dr. ShaukatWasi, Director of Academics at Skills360 and a prominent advocate for skill development in Pakistan, sent a message to the graduating students where he emphasized the importance of such programs in transforming the lives of young Pakistanis, particularly those from marginalized communities who often find higher education and quality training out of reach due to financial constraints.

Burhan Mirza, Co-Founder of Skills360, presented a progress report that detailed the remarkable journey of the institution from a passion project to one of the leading skill development entities in Pakistan. Addressing the graduates, Mr. Mirza shared insights from his vast experience, urging them to believe in their country and contribute to its development rather than seeking opportunities abroad. “This initiative is very special to us because it’s about more than just education—it’s about empowering the leaders of tomorrow. We want our students to have the skills they need to be financially independent and to elevate their families’ standard of living. By opening these gateways, we’re not just educating individuals; we’re investing in the future of our nation,” he stated.

Mirza also highlighted Skills360’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity, pointing out that the institution welcomes students from all socioeconomic backgrounds. He encouraged the graduates to use their newfound skills to create value for society, emphasizing that their success should be measured not only by personal gain but by the positive impact they have on their communities.