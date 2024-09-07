Super Typhoon Yagi slams into southern China, moves towards Vietnam

Hong Kong - Super Typhoon Yagi slammed into southern China’s Hainan island on Friday, bringing windspeeds of over 230 kilometres (143 miles) an hour in what is set to be the strongest storm to hit the region in more than a decade.

Hainan province evacuated more than 400,000 people ahead of the storm’s expected landfall, while tens of thousands prepared to seek shelter in neighbouring Vietnam.

Yagi killed at least 13 people in the Philippines this week when it was still classified as a tropical storm, triggering floods and landslides on the main island of Luzon before strengthening into a super typhoon over the past few days.

The storm made landfall in China on Friday along the coast of Hainan, a popular holiday destination, and neighbouring Guangdong province at 4:20 pm local time (0820 GMT), the state-run Xinhua news agency said, citing authorities. The typhoon “is equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane”, according to NASA Earth Data. In Hong Kong, a typhoon warning that had been in effect was lowered shortly after noon following heavy rains overnight as Yagi passed within 400 kilometres (250 miles) of the city. Trading at Hong Kong’s stock exchange was suspended on Friday and day schools were closed.

Authorities said five people were injured in the city due to the weather but damage was limited. Southern China is frequently hit during summer and autumn by typhoons that form in the warm oceans east of the Philippines and then travel west. However, climate change has made tropical storms more unpredictable and increased their intensity, leading to heavy rains and violent gusts that cause flash floods and coastal damage, experts say.