Sweeping powers to LEAs in Balochistan to worsen law, order, caution Senators

ISLAMABAD - Senators on Friday outrightly rejected the proposed changes in the anti-terrorism law, giving sweeping powers to Pakistan Army and civil armed forces, in a move to tackle the deteriorating law and order situation in Balochistan.

The lawmakers belonging to the National Party (NP), the Awami National Party (ANP) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) feared that the proposed amendment giving powers to the security forces to detain any person, either suspected of terrorism or posing a threat to the national security, for a period of three months would aggravate the security problems in the province.

They expressed their concerns in the Senate a day after the cabinet approved an amendment to the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997, giving legal protection to the security forces for “more effective counterterrorism operations.” The proposed amendment would be placed before both the houses of the parliament to approve an amendment in the law.

The move comes days after at least 50 people, including 14 security men, lost their lives in over seven districts of Balochistan when the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) orchestrated attacks on August 26, targeting security forces, non-Baloch Pakistanis and national infrastructure. In the subsequent clearance operations, the security forces killed at least 21 militants.

Speaking in the Senate, NP Senator Jan Muhammad Buledi objecting to the proposed amendment in the anti-terrorism law said the situation would worsen in Balochistan with the use of force and making arrests. “The biggest issue of Balochistan is enforced disappearances that has set the entire province to fire,” he said, noting that the government was going to give security forces unbridled powers to detain any person.

Senator Buledi said the proposed law would empower security forces to make an entry into anyone’s house without search warrants and arrest him. He said the government would “misuse its majority” to get the amendment passed by the parliament.

JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza endorsing Buledi said after August 26 onslaught, the government had taken two major decisions as a result of the meeting of the National Action Plan Apex Committee, held in the Quetta, which were worrisome for them.

“The first is that special powers are being given to security forces,” he said, adding that forces had already been enjoying such powers but now a legal cover was being given to them.

Secondly, he said an executive order had been passed banning public transport in the province during night timings. The only option left with us is to hold a protest over such decisions, he also said.

ANP Senator Aimal Wali Khan wondered if the government was going to bring a new counterterrorism law at a time when the issue of missing persons of the province remained unresolved for the past several years. “It appears that the law will give legal cover to the phenomenon of enforced disappearances,” he said, adding that this was a violation of basic human rights.

Senator Khan said Balochistan had already faced political engineering in the name of counterterrorism. “Who will identify who is the terrorist,” he said while pointing out a flaw in the proposed law.

He emphasized that the political parties should approach the Supreme Court to declare the law null and void if the government got it passed by the parliament.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Shibli Faraz speaking on a point of public concern criticized the ruling coalition for allegedly not introducing public interest legislation in the parliament. Giving an example of the bill passed by the parliament to regulate and ban public assemblies in Islamabad, he said the government was getting passed such laws that were “anti-people and anti-democracy.” “The law passed by the house – a democratic platform – about regulating public assemblies has embarrassed us,” he said.

To commemorate September 6 as the Defence Day of Pakistan, the house also unanimously adopted a resolution moved by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Poonjo Bheel. “On this special day, the Senate of Pakistan and the whole nation stands united with the Armed Forces with utmost discipline and unwavering faith to make this country strong,” reads the resolution.

Our soldiers are our great asset as they not only offer their precious lives for fighting in battlefields but also remain prepared to undertake the responsibility of working as a cohesive force in every challenging situation, it added.

The house was adjourned till next Monday due to lack of quorum.