Third cohort of PWDs unveiled for entrepreneurial training

ISLAMABAD - As part of the initiatives to promote entrepreneurship skills among the persons with disabilities, international organisations, DeafTawk and Sightsavers have unveiled the third cohort for the Innovation Challenge Futuremakers (ICF) programme.

ICF being Pakistan’s first fast-track acceleration program for persons with disabilities continues to break new ground in fostering a supportive ecosystem for entrepreneurs in Pakistan, providing a blend of virtual and in-person engagements that nurture startup growth and resilience.

DeafTawk is a pioneering organization in Pakistan focused on enhancing communication for the deaf community while Sightsavers is dedicated to promoting disability inclusion.

The third cohort consists of diverse startups each proposing innovative solutions tailored to address specific challenges within their industries. From enhancing banking accessibility for the visually impaired to revolutionising rental market dynamics, these startups are poised to make substantial impacts in their respective fields.

During the orientation session, Risham Arif Raja, Country Manager of DeafTawk, stated, “We are excited to launch the third cohort of ICF. This batch of startups showcases incredible innovation and the spirit of entrepreneurship within the disability community in Pakistan. Through the ICF program, we are committed to equipping these talented entrepreneurs with the resources they need to succeed and make a lasting social and economic impact.”

In her remarks, Munazza Gillani, Director of Pakistan and Middle East Sightsavers, also commented, “We are immensely proud to introduce the third cohort of the ICF programme, marking another milestone in our ongoing commitment to foster disability inclusion. As we move forward, we are committed to providing them with comprehensive support, tailored resources, and the guidance necessary to turn their visionary ideas into reality. We look forward to being a part of their journey as they work to create impactful and lasting change in their communities and beyond.”

The startups selected for the third cohort include Accessible Banking Consultancy (Banking), Blind Tone Studio (Advertising/ Marketing), Delivery Baba (Food and Restaurant), Inclusive Pakistan (Education), Meezan Packaging Solutions (Advertising/ Marketing), Researcharge (Education), Rein n Raus (Real Estate), Reliable Stores (Health Tech) and ZapLock (Hardware).

The entrepreneurs of this cohort are set to receive comprehensive support through mentorship, curriculum sessions, access to funding opportunities, Marketing & PR support, networking opportunities, startup toolkits, and exposure to global conferences, ensuring they have the tools needed to thrive.