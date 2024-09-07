Ton-up Inglis leads Australia to series-winning victory over Scotland

EDINBURGH - Josh Inglis powered Australia to a series-clinching 70-run victory over Scotland in the second T20I, smashing a blistering century to help his side post a formidable total of 196/4. Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. After losing opener Travis Head for a golden duck, Australia recovered with a commanding 92-run partnership between Inglis and Cameron Green. Inglis dominated the Scottish attack, scoring a rapid 103 off 49 balls, featuring seven boundaries and seven sixes. Green played a stabilizing role with 36 off 29, while Tim David contributed a quick-fire 17 towards the end. In response, Scotland’s chase fell apart despite a lone effort from Brandon McMullen, who top-scored with 59 from 42 deliveries. Marcus Stoinis led Australia’s bowling attack, claiming 4/23, as Scotland were bowled out for 126 in 16.4 overs. Australia’s dominant performance secured a 70-run victory and sealed the series.