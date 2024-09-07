Trump's hush money sentencing postponed until after November election

A New York judge on Friday delayed former US President Donald Trump’s hush money sentencing until Nov. 26.

Juan Merchan said in his ruling that pushing the sentencing back after the Nov. 5 presidential election would ensure that the poll is not affected by his judgment, and vice versa.

"Adjourning decision on the motion and sentencing, if such is required, should dispel any suggestion that the Court will have issued any decision or imposed sentence either to give an advantage to, or to create a disadvantage for, any political party and or any candidate for any office," wrote Merchan.

Trump, meanwhile, said the sentencing was postponed "because everyone realizes that there was NO CASE, I DID NOTHING WRONG!"

"This case should be rightfully terminated, as we prepare for the Most Important Election in the History of our Country," he wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Trump was convicted in May on 34 felony counts related to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

He is the first US president to be convicted of felony criminal charges.

The US Supreme Court last month granted Trump substantial immunity from prosecution on election subversion charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

It did not grant him immunity on steps he took as a candidate.