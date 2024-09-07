Two die, as many injured as motorcycle hits trailer in Okara

OKARA - Two motorcycle riders died in a road accident near GT Road in the Cantonment area of Okara on Friday. According to the details, two motorcycle riders were traveling from Pakpattan to Okara when their motorcycle collided with a trailer, leading to their deaths on the spot. The rescue team said two people were also injured in the accident and have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment. Upon receiving the report, motorcycle rescue services and ambulances swiftly reached the accident site. The rescue teams provided initial medical assistance to the injured immediately. The deceased have been identified as Anwar and Arslan, while Asad and Ali Raza are reported to be in critical condition. All individuals involved in the accident are from Pakpattan.