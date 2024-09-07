Saturday, September 07, 2024
Wahid Qureshi nominated as Presidential Candidate for IHC Bar elections

September 07, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   Abdul Wahid Qureshi Advocate has been nominated as the presidential candidate for the upcoming Islamabad High Court Bar elections. This nomination is supported by prominent figures, including, Former Chairman Senate Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Member IBC Qamar Hussain Sabzwari, Qazi Adil, Senior lawyer leader Syed Asghar Hussain Sabzwari, President Islamabad district bar Riasat Azad.

A meeting of the group, chaired by former member Judicial Commission Qazi Rafiuddin Babar Advocate Supreme Court, was held at Islamabad Club. In this meeting, Abdul Wahid Qureshi Advocate was unanimously nominated as the presidential candidate for next year’s elections.

The nomination is also backed by, Former President Islamabad Bar Raja Muhammad Ashfaq Advocate Supreme Court, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Haroon Al Rasheed, Vice Chairman Islamabad Bar Council Raja Aleem Khan Abbasi, Secretary High Court Bar Shafqat Tarrar, Former Additional Secretary Supreme Court Bar Shireen Imran, Asif Irfan Advocate, and other important lawyer leaders. Javed Aibar Shah, ex president Islamabad High court Bar Association and Farred Hussan Kaif, former president Islamabad Bar Association also announced their unconditional backing and  support.

