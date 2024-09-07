Saturday, September 07, 2024
War commander of Lyari gang arrested

INP
September 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Karachi police have arrested a key commander of the Lyari Gang War, involved in the killing of Rangers personnel on Friday. The arrested suspect, identified as Majid alias Langra, is a prominent commander of the Lyari Gang War’s Jhingo Group. The arrest was made in the jurisdiction of Kalri Police Station, according to SSP City Arif Aziz. During the operation, authorities recovered a pistol from the suspect. Majid alias Langra has been implicated in the murder of Rangers personnel Fawad Hussain on March 13, 2018, in the Baghdadi area of Karachi. At the time of the incident, three of the suspect’s associates were killed, and one was arrested in an injured condition.

The suspect has a long history of criminal activities, including murder, attempted murder, police encounters, supplying explosives, and illegal arms.

SSP City Arif Aziz confirmed that Majid has been arrested and jailed over ten times previously for various crimes.

INP

