FAISALABAD - At least 23 pas­sengers were wounded when a coaster was over­turned near Jahangir Morr, Samundri Road here on Friday. Rescue 1122 said that a coaster boarding pil­grims (Zaireen) was head­ing towards Sufi Barkat Ali Shrine from Sahiwal when it overturned. As a result, 14 passengers suffered critical and nine others sustained minor injuries. The critically injured per­sons were shifted to Allied Hospital, while others were discharged after providing first aid by rescue team. The injured shifted to hospital included Sanawal, Haneef, Moaz (12), Abid, M Tufail (70), Azhar Hayat, Zia ur Rehman (9), Ahmad , Bar­kat Ali , Saif Ullah , Ameer Hamza, Manzoor Hussain, Sabar and Nadeem. The injured provided first aid included Allah Ditta, Arshid Ali, M Boota, M Irfan, Aalam Shair, Javeed Iqbal, Asad Ali, Zulfiqar Ali and Ali Ah­mad. They all belonged to Chak No 65, Sahiwal