KARACHI-Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has fired 300 employees working on retainership after they staged a month-long protest at Karachi and other airports demanding permanent employment, according to a report on Friday. The employees were dismissed on the directives of Director General Civil Aviation and were working in CAA’s Janitorial Department. A notification of termination was also issued after DG’s directives on Friday. It is pertinent to note that 2,600 employees work on returnships at airports across the country.