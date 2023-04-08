Share:

QUETTA - Tremors were felt in Quetta and its adjoining areas on Friday after a magnitude 4.0 earthquake jolted the area. According to Pakistan Meteoro­logical Department (PMD), tremors were felt in Quetta and surround­ing areas. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the epicentre of the earthquake was 57-km away from Quetta in North-West. The depth of the earthquake was 35-km and its magnitude on the Richter scale was 4.0.

Earlier on March 21, tremors were felt in different parts of Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, China and other countries after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake jolted the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region. The cities include Islamabad, Lahore, Pesha­war, Jehlum, Sargodha, Swat, and its adjourning areas.

The PMD said that the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 6.8 on the Richter Scale and the epi­centre was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan at a depth of 180-km.