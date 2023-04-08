Share:

FAISALABAD - The Sargodha Road police have busted a dacoit gang, arrested its five active members and recovered three motorcycles, cash, weapons and other items from them.

According to a spokes­person, the police conducted raids near Nishatabad Railway Sta­tion and arrested five outlaws including ring leader Naveed and his accomplices Masha-Al­lah, Shehbaz, Usman and Muazzam Ali, who were wanted to the police of various police stations in dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered three motorcycles, pis­tols, mobile phones and cash from them, he added