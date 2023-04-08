Share:

TIMERGARA - Additional assistant commissioner has warned that no one will be permitted to open hotels and restaurants in Timergara after 10 pm due to the government’s decision to save energy.

While briefing the media persons in his office, he said that the federal government established 241 points for the distribution of free flour for Ramazan, and about 85% of the intended recipients have already received them. The remaining 15% of recipients have also received free packages of flour.

He claimed that he controlled artificial price hike during Ramazan by taking effective measures, and several shopkeepers were prosecuted for violating the price list. He said that he inspected three LPG plants and warned LPG distributors and owners that they must sell LPG at the official rate or face legal consequences. He stated that due to the risk of dengue, an operation was also conducted against the old tires shops.