LAHORE - The Punjab Agriculture Department and Centre for Agriculture and Biosciences International (CABI) Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for ‘Plant Wise Plus Programme’ and improving food security. A ceremony was held at Agriculture House here. Under the MoU, the Punjab Agriculture Department and the CABI would work together. Plant clinics network would be digitalised to establish E-plant clinics, which would facilitate farmers in diagnosing crop diseases and achieving national food security. Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khurshid told the ceremony that since 2012, the Department of Agriculture had been running plant-wise programmes with 700 plant clinics in the province. He said there was dire need for ensuring effective measures to increase per acre yield of crops and to meet the nutritional needs of the growing population. He said, “Pakistan is among the six countries that are ensuring food security through the diagnosis and control of crop diseases under the Plant Wise Plus programme.” Under this programme, plant clinics would be digitised to provide timely awareness of crop pest control and effective strategies for their remediation, he added. He further said that apart from this, small farmers would be provided with solutions to crop related problems and digital advisory would be issued on their mobile phones. Wasif Khurshid said that under this programme, a commercial bio-control laboratory would be established in Muzaffargarh