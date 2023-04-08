Share:

PESHAWAR - The Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) here on Friday organised an ‘Iftar’ dinner for orphan children to mark World Orphan Day in Aghos Al Khidmat Sardar Garhi.

The ‘Iftar’ dinner among others was attended by Chief Minister Aides including Adnan Jalil and Malik Mehar Elahi besides a large number of people including renowned poet, Abaseen Yousafzai. Speaking on the occasion, Provincial President Al Khidmat Foundation, Khalid Waqas told that Ramazan 15 was being celebrated in Islamic countries as World Orphans Day. The day was meant to sensitize people about the plight of orphans, muster resources for addressing their deprivations and make them useful citizens, he said.