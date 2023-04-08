Share:

KARACHI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has recovered a large amount of drugs and arrested six suspects from different cities of the country, ANF official told media. According to official, ANF had been conducting sweeping operations all over the country against drugs paddlers and smugglers and in this connection a person travelling from Islamabad airport was apprehended after 49 heroine-filled capsules was recovered from his stomach. The suspect is a resident of Sargodha. According to a ANF spokesperson, officials recovered 36kg of marijuana from a car near Sangjani toll-plaza and arrested two suspects.

In a separate incident, ANF seized 4.8kg of crystal meth near Hub Western by-pass. The spokesperson said cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act would have been registered against the arrested suspects.

The spokesperson further said, 498kg of marijuana was recovered near Quetta-Kuchlak by-pass. The suspect belonging to Qila Abdullah was taken into custody.