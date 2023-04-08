Share:

After Nawabshah, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday closed Turbat airport for night flights for a period of five months due to repair work.

According to the CAA circular, flight operations at Turbat airport will remain suspended during the night time till August 25 due to upgradation work.

The CAA has also informed all airlines regarding the decision.

Earlier, the CAA closed Nawabshah airport for flight operations for two months.

According to the notification, the airport will remain closed until May 23. The closure is due to a geotechnical study that needs to be carried out at the airport, it added.

As a result, only helicopters will be able to land and take off at the Nawabshah airport until May 23