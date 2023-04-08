Share:

ANKARA-Moscow wants any Ukraine peace talks to focus on creating a “new world order”, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on a visit to Turkey on Friday. The top Russian diplomat was in Turkey -- which has retained ties with both Moscow and Kyiv -- to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. He also threatened to abandon a landmark grain deal, which Turkey helped broker, if obstacles to Russian exports remain. “Any negotiation needs to be based on taking into account Russian interests, Russian concerns,” Lavrov said.