According to a recent Gallup survey, 72 percent of businesses in Pakistan are troubled by default risks, and 90 percent are not supportive of the country’s current economic direction. This is a worrying sign for Pakistan’s economy, as businesses are the backbone of any nation’s economy.

The main reason for this bleak economic outlook are the ongoing political tussles in the country. The constant bickering between the government and the opposition has led to an unstable economic environment, which has resulted in a lack of investor confidence. Businesses are hesitant to invest in such an environment, as they fear that their investments may not be safe in the long run.

Already in the past few years, the pandemic led to a decrease in consumer spending, which hit businesses hard, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). With the energy crisis and import of raw materials blocked, large scale industry has faced problems of its own as well.

The Gallup survey further reveals that businesses in KP and Sindh are the most affected, with 70 percent reporting troubling times for their economic prospects, while 64 percent in Punjab. The economic situation in these regions is particularly bleak, with businesses struggling to stay afloat amidst a lack of government support and a challenging business environment.

It is imperative that the government takes steps to address the concerns of businesses and restore investor confidence in the economy. The government must focus on creating a stable political environment and implementing policies that will support businesses, particularly SMEs, which are the backbone of the country’s economy. It is high time that the government takes concrete steps to address the concerns of businesses and restore investor confidence in the economy. Failure to do so may result in long-term economic consequences for the country.