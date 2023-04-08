Share:

The dependency of people on technology is gradually becoming more serious. This has made the parents blindfolded about their children who are overly reliant on it.

Over time, the connection of children with technology is being stronger since their aim is to make their tasks easier through it and they are unable to use their own skills.

As a result, this addiction to technology keeps them at a far distance to understand the worth of family, friendship, time, hard work, and nature. Some people believe that children under 18 should not get a phone but this is one of the major misunderstandings between them since this is only dependent on the maturity of children and parents’ training.

Some parents complain about the over usage of phones by their children but it is much better for them to not provide them to the children. If they think their children are not as mature and capable to prevent themselves from its disadvantages, then abstinence is necessary.

In addition, some parents blame their children for the over usage of phones but they have been unable to provide them proper environment or established an effective timetable.

It is about time that parents should woke up to take urgent action for their own children and utilize their time rather than keeping them busy with phones.

LUCKY SATTAR,

Turbat.