BEIJING-China’s Special Envoy Zhai Jun on the Middle East Issue had a group meeting with diplomatic envoys of Arab countries on Friday and elaborated on China’s position on the escalation of conflicts between Israel and Palestine and Israel and Lebanon, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Zhai Jun particularly urged relevant sides to act in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions, and earnestly respect and maintain the historical status quo of the holy sites in Jerusalem, and shared what China had done to ease the situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said while narrating the details of the meeting during her regular briefing. Zhai Jun said the pressing task now was to keep the situation under control.