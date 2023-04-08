Share:

WASHINGTON - China has slapped sanctions on two American organizations that hosted Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen during her re­cent travel in the United States, which Beijing had fiercely con­demned. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Fri­day the Washington-headquar­tered think tank Hudson In­stitute and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Califor­nia would be banned from any cooperation, exchange or trans­action with institutions and in­dividuals in China. Key leaders of the organisations would also be barred from visiting China, unable to transact or cooper­ate with organizations or indi­viduals there, and have any as­sets in the country frozen, the statement said. “The Hudson Institute and the Reagan Li­brary have provided a platform and facilitated Tsai’s separat­ist activities… which seriously undermines China’s sovereign­ty and territorial integrity,” the ministry said, using a term of­ten used to criticize the actions of Taiwan’s leader.