ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court judge Justice Athar Minallah straightforwardly said Friday that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had dismissed the suo motu notice taken by the Chief Justice of Pakistan in addition to the peti­tions regarding the de­lay in the general elec­tions in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces with the majority of 4-3.

Justice Athar Minallah issued a 25-page de­tailed dissenting note in the sou motu notice case on Punjab elec­tions. Justice Minal­lah in the note stated that the country was on the brink of a political and constitutional cri­sis and it was high time that all those responsi­ble should take a step back and resort to some introspection.

"All the institutions, including this court, need to set aside their egos and strive towards fulfilling their constitu­tional obligations.

"Speaking for my in­stitution, it is obvious that we may not have learnt any lessons from our past bleak history. We cannot erase the judgments from the law reports but at least endeav­our to restore public trust and confidence so that the past is forgotten to some extent. When politicians do not approach the appropriate forums and bring their disputes to the courts, the former may win or lose the case, but inevitably the court is the loser.”

Justice Athar Minallah fur­ther said, “I feel it necessary to record my observations re­garding the hearings. It is iron­ic and unimaginable for the po­litical stakeholders to involve the court in resolving political disputes which ought to have been settled in the forums cre­ated for this purpose under the Constitution.

“It is also alarming that the conduct of the political stake­holders and their political strat­egies would create unprece­dented political turmoil and instability in the country. Politi­cal stability is a precondition for economic progress and pros­perity of the people. The pow­er struggle between the politi­cal stakeholders is undermining the welfare and economic con­ditions of the people of this country. The people of Pakistan have been made to suffer for a long time by depriving them of their fundamental rights. The long spells of undemocratic re­gimes validated by this court have caused irretrievable loss to the country and its people. The institutions which repre­sent the will of the people were not allowed to take roots. Even today, seventy-five years after the creation of Pakistan the in­stitutions remain weak.”

He stated that the manner and mode in which “these proceed­ings were initiated have unnec­essarily exposed the court to political controversies. It has in­vited objections from political stakeholders in an already po­larised political environment. The objections have also been submitted in writing. This obvi­ously has consequences for the trust the people ought to repose in the impartiality of the court. The court, by proceeding in a premature matter, will be step­ping into already murky waters of the domain of politics.

It is likely to erode public con­fidence. The assumption of suo motu jurisdiction in itself may raise concerns in the mind of an informed outside observer. In the circumstances, the rights of litigants whose cases are pend­ing before us would be preju­diced, besides eroding public trust in the independence and impartiality of the court.

“This could have been avoid­ed if a Full Court was to take up these cases. It would have en­sured the legitimacy of the pro­ceedings. The legitimacy of the judgment rendered in the Paki­stan Peoples Party Parliamen­tarians case was solely based on the invocation of the suo motu jurisdiction on the rec­ommendation of twelve judg­es of this court. Every judge has sworn an oath to defend, protect and preserve the Con­stitution. The constitution of a Full Court, as was suggested in my note dated 23.02.2023, was imperative to preserve public trust in this court.

“There is another crucial as­pect which cannot be ignored; the conduct of the political stakeholders. The political cli­mate in the country is so toxic that it is inconceivable that po­litical parties will even agree to having a dialogue, let alone ar­riving at a consensus. As a po­litical strategy, resignations en masse were tendered from the National Assembly, rather than discharging their constitution­al obligations as members of the opposition. The consti­tutional courts were first ap­proached to compel the Speak­er to accept the resignations and when they were accept­ed the courts were again ap­proached to have the decision reversed. The dissolution of the provincial legislature as part of the political strategy of the stakeholders raises ques­tions. Is such conduct in conso­nance with the scheme of con­stitutional democracy? Is it not in itself a violation of the Con­stitution? Should this court al­low its forum to be exploited for advancing political strat­egies or appear to be encour­aging undemocratic conduct? Should this court not take no­tice of forum shopping by po­litical stakeholders by invoking the jurisdictions of high courts and this court simultaneously?

“This court cannot and must not appear or be seen as ad­vancing the political strategies of political stakeholders. The public trust will be eroded in the independence and impar­tiality of the court if it appears or is seen to encourage un­democratic norms and values. The court would be unwitting­ly weakening the Majlis-e-Shoo­ra (Parliament) and the forums created under the Constitution by encouraging political stake­holders to add their disputes to our dockets. The political stake­holders must establish their bona fides before their peti­tions could be entertained. The conduct of the stakeholders has created an unprecedented po­litical instability by resorting to conduct that is devoid of the democratic values of tolerance, dialogue and debate. The con­duct of the stakeholders does not entitle them to invoke the jurisdiction of this court under Article 184(3) of the Constitu­tion lest it is seen or appears to facilitate or promote undemo­cratic values and strategies.”

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Ban­dial, and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar on April 4 ruled that the election commission’s decision to postpone polls to the Pun­jab Assembly till October 8 was “unconstitutional” and fixed May 14 as the date for polls in the province. The verdict creat­ed uproar in the country’s po­litico-judicial circles after the bench turned down the gov­ernment’s request to form a full court on the matter.

It was on February 22 when Chief Justice of Pakistan Jus­tice Umar Ata Bandial took suo motu on delay of the polls in the Punjab and the KP and con­stituted a nine-member bench comprising him, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Jus­tice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Jus­tice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Minallah.

Two judges Ijaz and Justice Mazahar recused, while Justice Yahya and Justice Minallah had dismissed the suo motu and the petition later.