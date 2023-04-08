Share:

COP28 Emirates Climate Conference by UNFCC is being held at Expo City Dubai from November to December 2023. Delegates around the world will gather together at a table to review the decisions of previous climate summits. Plenary proceeding sessions of COP28 will shape new strategic and implementation plans to protect the and preserve environment.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 closed in Egypt with progressive agreements. All parties agreed to create loss and damage” funding for vulnerable countries hit hard by climate disasters.

A committee was established at the conference to make recommendations on how dedicated funds to assist developing countries in responding to loss and damage which will conclude at COP28. During the COP27, more than 45,000 participants including’s youth and children, how they are safeguarding climate change through humankind relations and how climate change affects their lives. This conference will also review the COP26 Paris Agreement which took place in Glasgow, England in 2021. COP28 It will also present a historic limit to combat global warming, as the UN has already warned that the world is at risk from a 1.5-degree rise.

All developing countries’, especially Pakistan’s, participation in this global climate summit will be highly important. The Government of Pakistan should prepare and present a strong natural disaster assessment as the recent flood in Pakistan hit 33 million people in the worst disaster in a decade, Pakistani minister also claimed. Since Pakistan has been playing a leading role in UN platforms to amplify the collective voice of the Global South to promote sustainable development.

IMDAD ALI JAMALI,

Dubai.