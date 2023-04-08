Share:

MULTAN - The Punjab government has planned to introduce a number of changes at Higher Secondary School Certificate level (HSSC) commonly known as Interme­diate, including the addition of three new groups and making two others mandatory for each group from next academic session.

Official sources of the Edu­cation Department told media on Friday that the new groups would be Medical and Allied Health Technology/ Engineering Technologies, Agriculture/ Vet­erinary Animal and Applied Arts groups at HSSC.

They informed that Tarjuma Tul Quran or Religious Educa­tion for non-Muslims only and Computer and ICT/ Mathemat­ics would be mandatory with each combination.

Marks of Physics, Chemistry and Biology would be reduced to 75 per part and particles would carry 50 marks in both parts con­sisting of 25 for each part, they stated and added that total marks for an intermediate would be in­creased to 1,200.

Internal grading will be based on co-curricular activities like civil defence and women guide, they maintained.

Meanwhile, new changes will also be initiated at Secondary School Certificate (SSC) level too which is popularly known as Matric.

The sources noted that three new groups will also be launched from 2023-24 ses­sions which included: Medical Technology, Engineering Tech­nology and Technical and Vo­cational Group alongwith Tar­juma Tul Quran and Religious Education for non-Muslims. Students will opt for Eng­lish medium only for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biolo­gy, Computer Sciences, General Science and Medical and Engi­neering related Technologies, they disclosed, adding that the Urdu version of these subjects will be abolished. SSC marks will also be enhanced to 1,200, they concluded.