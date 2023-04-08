Share:

While the country finds itself in the throes of an economic and political crisis, the security forces are working day and night behind the scenes to tackle the militant threat facing the country. On Friday, the ISPR announced that the leader and founder of the banned Baloch National Army (BNA), Gulzar Imam alias Shambay, was arrested in a high-profile intelligence-based operation by the security forces. This is a high-value target as the BNA has been responsible for conducting dozens of attacks across the country and the LEAs should be commended for their tireless efforts.

Gulzar Imam has been a notorious hardcore militant who was deputy to Brahamdagh Bugti in Baloch Republican Army (BRA) till 2018 and was instrumental in the formation of Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS) and remained its operational head. The group has been a nuisance for several years and has also claimed attacks on law enforcement agencies (LEAs) installations in Panjgur and Noshki. As per reports, he was apprehended after an innovatively conceived, carefully planned and meticulously executed operation, that spanned over months over various geographical locations.

This is the kind of intelligence-based operations that are needed to stay a step ahead of the multiple terror groups that are seeking to destabilise the country at this moment. This arrest will undoubtedly be a serious blow to the BNA and other militant groups that are operating in Balochistan. Further, the apprehension of a militant leader of this stature demonstrates the capability and resolve of LEAs in this war against terror.

It is imperative that we keep sustaining this level of effort considering how the security forces are engaged in multiple parts of the country. Earlier this week, eight terrorists were killed and a soldier was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Shinwarsak area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district. Here as well, another terrorist commander Jan Muhammad alias Chargh was eliminated. Leadership decapacitation is a key strategy in terms of diminishing the operational capacity of militant groups and it is encouraging to see how the security forces are steadily taking control of the situation.