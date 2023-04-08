Share:

KARACHI-The most effective way of providing access to safe drinking water, adequate food, shelter, hygienic conditions, and healthcare facilities is for the state and community to establish a Primary Health Care (PHC) system. Without this, the dream of Universal Health Coverage (or UHC) – in other words the aim of WHO: “Health for All” does not have any hope of being achieved.

These views were expressed by Ms Sadia Rashid President, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan (HFP) in her opening remarks, at the 31st online International Children’s Health Conference, on the theme “Health for All” organised by Hamdard Public School (HPS) in collaboration with HFP to mark the 7th April World Health Day 2023. Sadia Rashid attended the event from Hamdard Corporate Head Office. She was accompanied by the president of the conference Sara Salman Zuberi, Head, World Health Organization (WHO), Sub-Office, Sindh. The conference was also attended by Dr. Jamshed Ahmad, Head of WHO Office, Punjab as a Guest of Honour from Lahore online via Zoom. Ms. Sadia Rashid further said nothing can replace an official healthcare infrastructure – not just buildings and machines, but trained personnel, and proper and free or subsidized training for them. And the establishment of institutions is not enough; there must be maintenance and quality–controlled administration.

In addition, there is a need for a sizable health worker force from the highest to the lowest level, for no level is unimportant, and each plays its part: the doctor, the nurse, the midwife, the ward boy, the cleaner, she concluded.

Dr. Sarah Salman said: WHO is committed to supporting HFP’s initiative of regularly organizing the International Children’s Health Conference every year as it is an excellent opportunity for children to showcase their vision for this year’s theme “Health for All”.

She also said “Health for All” envisions all people having good health for a fulfilling life in a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable world. The right to health is a basic human right.

Everyone must have access to efficient and affordable healthcare services when they need them without financial constraints. Approximately 30 percent of the global population is not able to access essential health services.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General WHO in his recorded message applauded the efforts of Ms. Sadia Rashid and Hamdard Pakistan for active initiatives and social awareness campaigns regarding general health in the country.

Young delegates including those from other countries delivered thought-provoking and exceptional speeches and highlighted the importance of drafting a global strategy to meet the international requirements for adequate food, shelter, sanitation, health, and education. They also advocated for a healthy lifestyle. Dr Khalid Naseem delivered the vote of thanks to all participants. The meeting concluded with Dua-e-Said.