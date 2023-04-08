Share:

An anti-terrorism court extends interim bail of Asad Umar, others till 27th.

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the inter­im bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Asad Umar, Yasmin Rashid, Zubair Niazi, Mian Aslam Iqbal and others, till April 27 in a case, registered for allegedly attacking police and creating law and order situation out­side party chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan heard the bail petitions of the PTI leaders, who also ap­peared before the court on expiry of their interim bail and marked their attendance. At the start of proceedings, the head of a joint investigation team (JIT), constituted by the Punjab government to probe cases against PTI leadership and workers, SSP Imran Kish­war submitted that only Asad Umar had joined the investiga­tion whereas others had not joined the process yet.

The court directed the PTI leaders to join the investigation. SSP Imran Kishwar submitted that all suspects could come to his office and join the investiga­tion. However, the petitioners’ counsel submitted that all per­sons could join the investiga­tions in the court as well.

At this, the court ordered the JIT head to record state­ments of the PTI leaders and adjourned further hearing till 10am. Later, as the court re­sumed proceedings, the JIT head submitted that all the suspects had recorded their statements, adding that they needed to be questioned in the presence of the witnesses.

Subsequently, the court ex­tended the interim bail of the PTI leaders till April 27 and ordered them to appear before the JIT at 2.30 pm on Friday.

The Race Course police had registered the case against the PTI leaders and workers under sections of Pakistan Pe­nal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.