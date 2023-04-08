Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - A local court on Friday sent Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur to Central Jail on six-day judicial remand, ensuring his presence in separate cases filed by Islamabad and Punjab police.

The former federal minister and PTI central leader was produced before the judicial magistrate after he was arrested in Dera on Thursday. However, accepting his plea, the judicial magistrate Mazhar Ali rejected the two cases registered by Dera police against him.He also rejected the plea of Islamabad and Punjab police seeking physical custody of the PTI leader in separate cases registered against him. The ju­dicial magistrate directed the representatives of both Islamabad and Punjab police to fulfill and complete the required documentation for fur­ther hearing proceedings.

Strict security measures were made at the court premises where Ali Amin’s brother, former pro­vincial minister Faisal Amin, Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin and a large number of PTI workers were present. Ali Amin was arrested after hours-long drama outside the Peshawar High Court Dera Bench building where Mr Gandapur remained for several hours along with his supporting lawyers and associates.