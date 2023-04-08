Share:

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a suspicious man from the Prime Minister’s house.

According to sources, the suspicious man entered to Prime Minister’s house after reaching through different routes three days ago.

Sources revealed that the suspicious man himself said that he is from Afghanistan.

The CTD, Police and other law enforcement agencies have started an investigation and finding out how the man entered Prime Minister’s house.

Earlier, the National Security Committee (NSC) approved a multi-pronged comprehensive operation with the support of the government and the nation to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country with a new resolve, determination and valour.

The committee proclaimed that the recent wave of terrorism was the result of the soft corner and the absence of a well-thought-out policy against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which was declared a terrorist organization but against the public expectations and wishes, under the previous policy terrorists were allowed to return without any hindrance. In the name of confidence building, dangerous terrorists of the TTP were released from jails, it added.