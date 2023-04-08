Share:

The 16th death anniversary of renowned classical and semi-classical singer Asad Amanat Ali Khan is being observed today.

Hailing from famous Patiala Gharana, Asad Amanat Ali Khan was son of famous singer Ustad Amanat Ali Khan and great grandson of founder of Gharana Ali Buksh Khan.

His famous songs include; Ghar wapis jab, piya dekhan ko, Kal Chowdhwein Ki Raat and Ankhain ghazal hain ap ki.

The government of Pakistan acknowledged Asad Amanat Ali Khan’s immense contributions to Pakistani music industry by awarding him with the Pride of Performance on March 23, 2007.

Asad Amanat Ali Khan left his fans at young age and died due to heart attack on April 8, 2007 in London.