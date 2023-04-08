Share:

LAHORE - Dengue larvae were recovered from 684 indoor and 36 outdoor places this year during inspection across the city, DC Lahore informed. DC Lahore paid surprise visit to checked the performance of dengue teams working on the ground besides dengue situation after rains. Rafia Haider reviewed the dengue teams in Shalimar and Cantt areas. During her visit she issued warning notices to 681 people for neglecting dengue sops, while cases were registered against 7 citizens. Meanwhile, warnings were served to 53 places during the last 24 hours. Rafia Haider told that 30,000 and 444 hotspots will be closely monitored in all towns. Checking of more than 5000 places will be ensured on daily basis, she said. Adding to this she informed, the number of dengue surveillance will be increased keeping in mind the alerts of the meteorological department. All Town Officers must complete the set targets on a daily basis, DC Lahore added. DC Lahore vowed to monitor varioushotspotsareas in the citywith swift and strict surveillance. DC Lahore urged the citizens of Lahore city to not to let water accumulate in their homes and surroundings.