BAHAWALPUR - The police nabbed an alleged drug peddler in the jurisdiction of Hasilpur on Friday and recovered hashish from his posses­sion. A police spokesperson said that acting on a tip-off, a special police team con­ducted a raid at a place and arrested an alleged drug pusher. The police also recovered 1,160 grams of hashish from the posses­sion of the suspect. The accused was identified as Fayyaz. The police have registered a case against the arrested accused.