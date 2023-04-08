Share:

The Ministry of Finance on Saturday released Rs10bn for the Punjab Assembly elections – which are to be held on May 14 as directed by the Supreme Court.

A three-member bench — comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar declared the ECP’s order postponing the provincial assembly elections until October 8 as “unconstitutional” and ordered the government to release Rs21 billion funds for elections in Punjab by April 10.

According to sources, the finance ministry has released Rs10 billion for Punjab elections while remaining Rs11bn for KP Assembly elections would be released after announcement of polls schedule in the province.

The electoral watchdog had demanded Rs21 billion for the organization of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).