Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council Secretary General Khalid Ijaz Mufti claims that Eidul Fitr is likely to be celebrated on April 22 [Saturday] after the completion of 30 days of the holy month of Ramazan.

Mufti said that according to scientific calculations, the new moon would be born at 9:13am according to Pakistan time on April 20 (Thursday) and the age of the moon would be less than 10 hours on that day.

He further said the age of the moon should be more than 19 hours to be visible. "So even if any information is there on that day, the moon will not be visible," he said.

Khalid Ijaz Mufti said April 21 would be the 30th of Ramazan and April 22 1st of Shawwal. He clearly said any evidence of Shawwal moon on the evening of April 20 would not be reliable.