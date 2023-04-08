Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry has said that the ideal sit­uation to deal with the crisis sur­rounding Punjab and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa elections is for the ruling parties, establishment, and the PTI to hold a meeting together.

“The parties will have to sit togeth­er and bring a constitutional amend­ment with consensus to conduct elections at one time,” said Fawad when asked if the PTI would agree to hold polls on another date rather than May 14.

A day earlier, the former ruling par­ty once again extended a dialogue of­fer to the coalition government to finalise a date for the ‘national elec­tions’ after the National Assem­bly passed a resolution rejecting the three-member Supreme Court bench’s verdict on the Punjab elec­tions and made it binding on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cab­inet not to implement the decision. PTI Chairman Imran Khan — who has been demanding early elections across the country since his ouster in April last year — earlier said that he was ready to wait till October for polls if the PDM government shares a roadmap with him ensuring that ev­erything would be in order.

Fawad said that the PTI dissolved the provincial assemblies so that the incumbent government would con­duct national elections, but it turned out that the ruling coalition does not even follow the Constitution or the law. “We thought that the gov­ernment would not violate the Con­stitution, we did not think that this would happen. They resorted to bru­tality, put 10-year-olds in prison and inflicted torture. This reversal in a year is unimaginable,” he said.

The political temperatures in the country flared on Tuesday last when a three-member bench of the Su­preme Court unanimously declared the ECP order to delay the election in Punjab and KP unconstitutional.

After the apex court’s order, the ECP notified May 14 as the election date, with the stalled polling process to resume on April 10.