Chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F) on Sunday demanded of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to step down immediately.

Using his Twitter handle, the JUI-F chief said CJP Umar Ata Bandial’s ‘controversial’ decisions had ‘divided’ the respectable institution of Supreme Court.

The PDM chief Maulana Fazl was of the view that the CJP had brought the Supreme Court and Parliament facing against each other. He alleged his (CJP’s) decisions had pushed the state in a crisis-like situation.

The only solution to this problem was now resignation of the chief justice, he claimed. So the CJP should resign without any further delay, Mr Fazl concluded.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday asked Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to “get his court in order” or step down and give the post to someone else.