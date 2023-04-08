Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that health is of fundamental importance in human lives and the World Health Organization (WHO) is playing an important role in creating awareness on health issues. Addressing a seminar in connection with the World Health Day at the Governor’s House here on Friday, he urged all the stakeholders and policy makers to come together to formulate policies to solve health problems on World Health Day. The seminar was held under the auspices of General Cadre Doctors Association and Young Nurses Association and it was attended by Punjab Health Minister Jamal Nasir, Principal Ameerud Din Medical College Dr. Saeed Elahi, Vice Chancellor (VC) King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Prof. Farid Zafar, Ayaz Mehmood, and a large number of people associated with the medical field. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said every few years the world faces a new epidemic, adding that this can be overcome only by working together. The Governor Punjab said, “World Health Day helps us to solve serious health problems and thus plays an important role in spreading awareness and strategies to prevent diseases as well as epidemics.” He said the Covid-19 pandemic badly affected the economy over the past few years, adding, “The way our doctors and medical staff performed their services day and night during Covid are commendable. He said that he pays tributes to the doctors, nurses and paramedics who sacrificed their lives during the Covid pandemic. The ceremony was attended by doctors and health professionals from various teaching hospitals including World Health Organization, University of Health Sciences, King Edward Medical University, General Cadre Doctors Association, PMA, Family Physicians, Nursing Association and Health Professional Staff. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman gave shields to Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, Prof. Farid Zafar, Punjab Health Minister Jamal Nasir and Dr. Masood Sheikh President General Cadre Doctors Association in recognition of their services in the health sector.

GOVERNOR EULOGIZES WELFARE WORK OF CHARITABLE ORGANIZATIONS

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the charitable organizations of Pakistan have rendered meritorious services in fighting epidemics and eradicating poverty in the country. Addressing a charity event at the Governor’s House here on Friday, he said Pakistan has a prominent position in the world in welfare work, adding that Edhi Ambulance Service is the largest voluntary ambulance network in the world. The Governor Punjab said due to the cooperation of philanthropists, welfare projects for the less privileged and disadvantaged sections of the society are possible. He appreciated the welfare work of charity organizations such as hand pumps for fresh water in Balochistan, services for flood victims and sending relief goods in quake hit areas of Turkey and Syria.