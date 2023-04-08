Share:

The federal government has convened a joint sitting of the two houses on April 10 to consider the bill that aims at curtailing the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan after President Arif Alvi returned it to the parliament for reconsideration.

If the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, is approved by the joint session of the parliament with majority, it will be presented to the president again for his assent. If the president does not give his nod to it within 10 days, the approval is deemed to have been given.

The legislation process says, “If the President refers back a bill to Parliament it is considered in a joint session and if passed by majority is deemed to have been passed by both Houses. Sent again to President to shall give assent in 10 days failing which assent shall be deemed to have been given”.

Earlier in the day, President Dr Arif Alvi refused to sign the judicial reforms bill, stating the legislation “prima-facie travels beyond the competence of the Parliament and can be assailed as a colourable legislation”.

The development came after the bill was sent to him for approval after it sailed through the National Assembly and Senate amid standoff between the government and Supreme Court over snap elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The president also cited Article 67 and Article 191 of the Constitution that defines the limits of the parliament and the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He said the top court was an independent institution as visualised by the founding fathers that in the State of Pakistan ‘independence of judiciary shall be fully secured’.

With such an objective in view, Article 191 was incorporated and the Supreme Court was kept out of the law-making authority of the Parliament.

The competence of the Parliament to make laws stems from the Constitution itself, he highlighted.