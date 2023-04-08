Share:

A grenade attack on Friday martyred an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police and injured two constables, confirmed police.

The police stated that unknown militants threw a grenade inside the police car carrying ASI Sahir Khan and two Constables Gul Nasib and Ijaz to the Yar Hussain Police Station for Iftar. The explosion resulted in the martyrdom of the ASI and left Constable Nasib “critically injured” and Constable Ijaz sustained “minor injuries”.

Constable Nasib was shifted to Mardan Medical Complex for treatment.

Police have started a search operation in the area for the arrest of the “militants”, the statement added.

The country has seen a rise in militant attacks on police by the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Earlier, a meeting of the National Security Committee decided to launch a nationwide anti-terror operation in a bid to root out surging terrorism. The cash-strapped country approved the operation at the NSC's 41st meeting, which was held in Islamabad at the Prime Minister's House and presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.