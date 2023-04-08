Imam was founder of banned outfit Baloch National Army, developed links with hostile spy agenices and involved in dozens of violent attacks in Pakistan.
ISLAMABAD -In a high-profile and successful intelligence operation, the lead intelligence agency apprehended a high-value target, Gulzar Imam alias Shambay, said the media wing of the military on Friday.
The ISPR said Imam had been a hardcore militant as well as founder and leader of the banned outfit Baloch National Army (BNA) which came into being after amalgamation of Baloch Republican Army (BRA) and United Baloch Army (UBA). BNA had been responsible for dozens of violent terrorist attacks in Pakistan including attacks on the law-enforcement agencies' installations in Panjgur and Noshki.
Gulzar Imam also remained as deputy to Brahamdagh Bugti in Baloch Republican Army (BRA) till 2018. Gulzar Imam was also instrumental in formation of Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS) and remained its operational head. His visits to Afghanistan and India are also on record; his links with the hostile intelligence agencies are being investigated. Reportedly, the agencies also tried to exploit him to work against the state of Pakistan and its national interests. He was apprehended after an innovatively conceived, carefully planned and meticulously executed operation, spanned over months over various geographical locations.
According to the officials, the arrest of Gulzar Imam Shambay is a serious blow to BNA as well as other militant groups, which have been attempting to destabilize the hard-earned peace in Balochistan. Apprehension of a militant leader of this stature demonstrates the capability and resolve of LEAs to uproot the menace of terrorism and speaks volumes about the successes garnered through supreme sacrifices of unsung heroes. Born in 1978 in Balochistan’s Panjgur, Gulzar Imam remained a contractor and a news reporter till 2009. In January 11, 2022, Gulzar Imam Shambay became head of Baloch Nationalist Army which was created after merger of Baloch Republican Army and United Baloch army. In December 2017, he travelled on Afghan passport to India in the name of Gul Naveed.