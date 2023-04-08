Share:

Imam was founder of banned outfit Baloch National Army, developed links with hostile spy agenices and involved in dozens of violent attacks in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD -In a high-profile and successful intelligence operation, the lead intelligence agency apprehended a high-value target, Gulzar Imam alias Shambay, said the media wing of the military on Friday.

The ISPR said Imam had been a hardcore militant as well as founder and leader of the banned outfit Baloch Nation­al Army (BNA) which came into being after amalgamation of Ba­loch Republican Army (BRA) and United Baloch Army (UBA). BNA had been responsible for dozens of violent terrorist at­tacks in Pakistan including at­tacks on the law-enforcement agencies' installations in Pan­jgur and Noshki.

Gulzar Imam also remained as deputy to Brahamdagh Bugti in Baloch Republican Army (BRA) till 2018. Gulzar Imam was also instrumental in formation of Ba­loch Raji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS) and remained its operational head. His visits to Afghanistan and India are also on record; his links with the hostile intelli­gence agencies are being inves­tigated. Reportedly, the agencies also tried to exploit him to work against the state of Pakistan and its national interests. He was ap­prehended after an innovative­ly conceived, carefully planned and meticulously executed oper­ation, spanned over months over various geographical locations.

According to the officials, the arrest of Gulzar Imam Shambay is a serious blow to BNA as well as other militant groups, which have been attempting to desta­bilize the hard-earned peace in Balochistan. Apprehension of a militant leader of this stature demonstrates the capability and resolve of LEAs to uproot the menace of terrorism and speaks volumes about the suc­cesses garnered through supreme sacrifices of un­sung heroes. Born in 1978 in Balochistan’s Panjgur, Gulzar Imam remained a contractor and a news re­porter till 2009. In Janu­ary 11, 2022, Gulzar Imam Shambay became head of Baloch Nationalist Army which was created after merger of Baloch Repub­lican Army and United Ba­loch army. In December 2017, he travelled on Af­ghan passport to India in the name of Gul Naveed.