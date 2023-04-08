Share:

Finally, the Islamabad administration has issued a notification declaring the rules and procedures for the Hindu Marriage Act of 2017. This effectively means that members of the community can celebrate their marriage and all relevant rituals without fearing any consequences or backlash. Undeniably so, this is a basic right that all citizens are entitled to, and it is unclear why it took so long for it to be extended to the Hindu community as well.

The National Assembly passed the act back in 2017 and enshrined Hindu marriage rituals within the law. The assembly set up the requirement like the appointment of a Maharaj through the submission of a character certificate from the local police and a written approval of at least 10 members of the Hindu community. Furthermore, it passed directives through which a marriage certificate must be issued and collected by all Union Councils so that marriages can be registered and deemed legal. It even states that all celebrations can and should be held without fear of discrimination and that no authority has the right to step in between this right.

As we laud the Islamabad Capital Territory administration for notifying the rules of the act, we must also consider the fact that these are basic freedoms that all individuals are entitled to. It is a shame that it took us this long to not only pass the law, but to implement it because in the meantime, countless members of the Hindu community have had to celebrate their marriage either in secret or without the festivities that those of their faith incorporate during the event. Regardless of all this, the fact that the act has been notified is a major step forward. We have come closer to ensuring the rights of minority communities. The only obstacle that stands in the way is ensuring its country-wide application and for this, the federal authorities must push as well.