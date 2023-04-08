Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 21 kg and 600 grams of hashish and 7 kg and 200 grams of opium from a trailer on Islamabad Motorway.

The ANF personnel arrested two persons, residents of Faisalabad. In another operation, 4 kg and 800 grams of hashish and 3 kg and 600 grams of opium were recovered from two women, residents of Charsadda. Similarly, two accused were held at Quetta Sona Chowk for carrying 9 kg and 600 grams of hashish in their car. Separately, the ANF Peshawar raided a private courier office located on Ring Road Peshawar and confiscated 3 kg of hashish and 350 grams of ice from the parcels to be sent to Lahore and Mansehra, respectively.

The drugs were concealed in shoe boxes. Besides that, another Quetta resident was detained with 5 kg hashish on Quetta Airport Road. According to ANF spokespersons, accused have been booked in separated cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation has been started.