Share:

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir all types of commercial transport operators have announced a complete strike on April 17.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of All Jammu and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association held in Jammu where all the presidents, representatives, and members of commercial transport unions attended.

On the occasion, the speakers expressed concern over the attitude of the authorities and said that they have been fed up with the response of the officers at the helm of affairs.