ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been booked by the Islamabad police for allegedly putting the families of army officers at risk.

The Ramna Police Sta­tion filed the case on April 6 on the complaint by Mag­istrate Manzoor Ahmed.

The FIR states that the PTI chief in one of his speeches used inappropri­ate language against mili­tary officers.

The FIR includes sec­tions 500, 505 and 138 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Section 500 deals with defamation which may lead to imprisonment for two years or a fine.

While Section 505 deals with statements that may cause or incite a military officer to mutiny or cause fear or alarm among the public which may lead them to commit an offence against the state.

The Islamabad police have told the Islamabad High Court that a total of 29 FIRs were registered against the PTI chief in the capital, including 28 by the police and one by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

One of the FIRs had been terminated and seven were in the investigation phase, while 20 cases were under trial in courts.