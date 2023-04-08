Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) chairman Im­ran Khan claimed Fri­day that fake cases and imprisonment of PTI’s leadership were part of the ‘London Plan’ in which fugitive Nawaz Sharif was given assur­ances to crush PTI be­fore elections.

The PTI Chairman in a statement also said that the dangerous rul­ing buffoons did realise the damage they were doing to Pakistan’s im­age abroad by sham FIRs and absurd sedi­tion charges against a former PM for using terms “Dirty Harry” and “psychopath”! They are making a mockery of Pakistan.”

He said: “What mes­sage is being sent to foreign investors when government itself is not accepting Supreme Court (SC) decisions? Investors need secu­rity of contracts and that means faith in judi­cial system. What con­fidence can they have when government it­self casting aside SC or­ders? This happens in a banana republic.”

Khan stated that the sedition cases against him and his party’s se­nior leader, Ali Amin Gandapur, were part of a larger plan to under­ mine their ability to con­test in upcoming elec­tions, adding that the plan, known as the “London Plan,” involves fake cases and imprisonment of PTI leadership. “Sedition cases against me - this is 144th case against me- and our senior leader Ali Amin Gandapur along with his imprisonment, are sim­ply attempts to under­mine our party’s ability to fight elections. This is all part of London Plan in which Nawaz Sharif was given assurances that PTI would be crushed before elections through fake cases and imprisonment of its leadership,” the PTI chairman