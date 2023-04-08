LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan claimed Friday that fake cases and imprisonment of PTI’s leadership were part of the ‘London Plan’ in which fugitive Nawaz Sharif was given assurances to crush PTI before elections.
The PTI Chairman in a statement also said that the dangerous ruling buffoons did realise the damage they were doing to Pakistan’s image abroad by sham FIRs and absurd sedition charges against a former PM for using terms “Dirty Harry” and “psychopath”! They are making a mockery of Pakistan.”
He said: “What message is being sent to foreign investors when government itself is not accepting Supreme Court (SC) decisions? Investors need security of contracts and that means faith in judicial system. What confidence can they have when government itself casting aside SC orders? This happens in a banana republic.”
Khan stated that the sedition cases against him and his party’s senior leader, Ali Amin Gandapur, were part of a larger plan to under mine their ability to contest in upcoming elections, adding that the plan, known as the “London Plan,” involves fake cases and imprisonment of PTI leadership. “Sedition cases against me - this is 144th case against me- and our senior leader Ali Amin Gandapur along with his imprisonment, are simply attempts to undermine our party’s ability to fight elections. This is all part of London Plan in which Nawaz Sharif was given assurances that PTI would be crushed before elections through fake cases and imprisonment of its leadership,” the PTI chairman